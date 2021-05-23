Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations: is there still a trade war under Joe Biden’s presidency?
- Former US president Donald Trump instigated the trade war with China in July 2018, and their phase-one trade deal was eventually signed in January 2020
- Joe Biden took over the presidency at the start of 2021, saying his administration would review the trade war and other actions taken against China
