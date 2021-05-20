The State Council has promised tougher oversight of commodity markets and more domestic supply to ease prices. Photo: AP
China vows to curb inflation risks by tackling ‘malicious speculation’ in commodity markets
- The State Council has promised tougher oversight of commodity markets and more domestic supply to ease prices
- China’s leaders are worried high commodity prices could be passed through to small businesses and eventually consumers
Topic | China inflation
