A spike in community transmissions has alarmed Taiwanese authorities, who have raised the alert level to three in a four-tier system. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s coronavirus outbreak leaves services sector reeling as new curbs bite
- New restrictions on gatherings and movement in Taiwan pose a threat to the island’s vital service sector, which makes up nearly two-thirds of GDP
- Measures that stretch to late June, causing consumption of services to fall, could wipe 0.5 to 1 percentage point off the 2021 GDP forecast, analysts say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
