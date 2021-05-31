A lack of affordable childcare is making many young Chinese couples think twice about having children. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen A lack of affordable childcare is making many young Chinese couples think twice about having children. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China population: millennial couples decry ‘unaffordable’ childcare as fertility rate falls

  • A lack of affordable childcare, rising living costs and gruelling work hours are making many young Chinese think twice about having children
  • China will have to increase childcare support to boost its flagging birth rate and avoid a population crisis in coming years, experts and parents say

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 11:43am, 1 Jun, 2021

