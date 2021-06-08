Taiwan’s chip makers are grappling with surging coronavirus infections, a drought and erratic power supply. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan’s chip makers are grappling with surging coronavirus infections, a drought and erratic power supply. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s coronavirus outbreak, drought and power cuts force semiconductor makers to ramp up contingency plans

  • The island’s chip makers are grappling with surging coronavirus infections, a drought and erratic power supply
  • The combination of risks threatens to knock back productivity in Taiwan’s US$10.3 billion semiconductor industry

Ralph Jennings

Updated: 6:15am, 8 Jun, 2021

