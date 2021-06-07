The Group of Seven agreed to a minimum corporate tax floor of 15 per cent at the weekend, new rules that could affect Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
China urged to join global minimum tax regime, as Hong Kong says it may be ‘restrained’ by new rules
- Few obstacles stand in the way of China accepting a global minimum tax rate because the country is already a magnet for investors, analysts say
- But the new tax arrangements agreed by G7 could impact Hong Kong, where foreign companies are treated to a range of concessions
Topic | China economy
