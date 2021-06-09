The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters
The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

US-China relations: Biden’s trade strike force sees US turn to aggressive ‘industrial policy’ to counter Beijing

  • US supply chain review shows willingness to experiment with expansive industrial policy to maintain global hegemony, experts say
  • Trade ‘strike force’ provides new tools for the Biden administration to target centrally-managed economies like China

Topic |   US-China relations
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 4:17pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters
The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE