The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Biden’s trade strike force sees US turn to aggressive ‘industrial policy’ to counter Beijing
- US supply chain review shows willingness to experiment with expansive industrial policy to maintain global hegemony, experts say
- Trade ‘strike force’ provides new tools for the Biden administration to target centrally-managed economies like China
Topic | US-China relations
The Biden administration’s trade strike force aims to prevent the ‘hollowing out’ of US supply chains. Photo: Reuters