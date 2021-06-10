China and the United States on Thursday held their third set of trade talks in the span of two weeks. Photo: Shutterstock China and the United States on Thursday held their third set of trade talks in the span of two weeks. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade talks leave ‘much room for cooperation’ despite few details and no response from Washington

  • Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his American counterpart, Gina Raimondo, held a ‘candid and pragmatic exchange of views’ during talks on Thursday
  • The third round of trade talks between Chinese and American officials came shortly after US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain ahead of the Group of 7 summit

Orange WangCatherine Wong
Orange Wang  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2021

