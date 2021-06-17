US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US and other countries were continuing their efforts to convince China to support plans endorsed on Sunday by the Group of 7 (G7) advanced economies. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Xinhua
China won’t benefit from ‘loopholes’ in global minimum tax plan, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
- Group of 7 (G7) finance officials on June 5 agreed to support a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent, a move which was endorsed by G7 leaders on Sunday
- Finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies – which includes China – will focus on the US global minimum tax proposal when they meet in Venice in July
Topic | China economy
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US and other countries were continuing their efforts to convince China to support plans endorsed on Sunday by the Group of 7 (G7) advanced economies. Photo: Bloomberg. Photo: Xinhua