China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion in May from US$28.11 billion the previous month, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: AP
US-China relations: American efforts to reshore supply chains blasted as ‘empty talk’ by former minister
- Wei Jianguo, a former vice commerce minister, says the US will become increasingly dependent on China in economic and trade terms in the next five years
- Despite worsening relations in many spheres, China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion in May from US$28.11 billion the previous month
