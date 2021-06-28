China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion in May from US$28.11 billion the previous month, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: AP China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion in May from US$28.11 billion the previous month, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: AP
US-China relations: American efforts to reshore supply chains blasted as ‘empty talk’ by former minister

  • Wei Jianguo, a former vice commerce minister, says the US will become increasingly dependent on China in economic and trade terms in the next five years
  • Despite worsening relations in many spheres, China’s trade surplus with the US rose to US$31.78 billion in May from US$28.11 billion the previous month

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Jun, 2021

