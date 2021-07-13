The deal is seen to show the Biden administration is interested in pursuing new trade opportunities after spending its first months focused more on enforcing existing deals than advancing negotiations with Britain and Kenya that were inherited from the Trump administration. Photo: AFP
US out to counter China in Asia with proposed digital trade deal
- Details of the agreement are still being drafted, but could include Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore
- The deal could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements
Topic | US-China relations
The deal is seen to show the Biden administration is interested in pursuing new trade opportunities after spending its first months focused more on enforcing existing deals than advancing negotiations with Britain and Kenya that were inherited from the Trump administration. Photo: AFP