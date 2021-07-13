Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP
Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP
China trade
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s June exports make ‘surprise’ surge, but questions linger over trade outlook

  • China’s exports beat expectations to grow by 32.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from a 27.9 per cent expansion in May
  • Chinese customs and most analysts have tipped softer growth in the second half of the year, despite strong figures last month

Topic |   China trade
Ji SiqiOrange Wang
Ji Siqi  and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:09pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP
Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE