Powered by healthy demand for Chinese electronics, as well as continued recovery of the global economy, China’s exports in June exceeded market predictions. Photo: SCMP
China’s June exports make ‘surprise’ surge, but questions linger over trade outlook
- China’s exports beat expectations to grow by 32.2 per cent in June from a year earlier, up from a 27.9 per cent expansion in May
- Chinese customs and most analysts have tipped softer growth in the second half of the year, despite strong figures last month
Topic | China trade
