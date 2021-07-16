While the White House has not made a decision on whether to pursue a deal, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg this week it could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements. Photo: AFP
US anti-China digital trade deal seen as ‘dead in the water’ for Joe Biden in Asia
- The proposed deal could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements
- China’s largest corporations like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings have in recent years led a wave of investment into Southeast Asia
Topic | US-China relations
While the White House has not made a decision on whether to pursue a deal, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg this week it could set out standards for the digital economy, including rules on the use of data, trade facilitation and electronic customs arrangements. Photo: AFP