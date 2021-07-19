The US first lodged a case against China’s tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system in late 2016, under the Obama administration. Photo: Bloomberg The US first lodged a case against China’s tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system in late 2016, under the Obama administration. Photo: Bloomberg
US revives WTO grain import quota case as China lags behind in commitments to buy American farm goods

  • Washington has threatened to take ‘countermeasures’ if China does not comply with a ruling on its tariff-rate quota system for rice, wheat and corn
  • China is more than 30 per cent short of its 2021 commitments to buy American farm products under the phase one trade deal

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:13pm, 19 Jul, 2021

The US first lodged a case against China’s tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system in late 2016, under the Obama administration. Photo: Bloomberg The US first lodged a case against China’s tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system in late 2016, under the Obama administration. Photo: Bloomberg
The US first lodged a case against China’s tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system in late 2016, under the Obama administration. Photo: Bloomberg
