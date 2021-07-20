A three-week shutdown of Shenzhen’s Yantian Port ended a month ago, but now there’s a massive backlog of goods awaiting export. Photo: Martin Chan A three-week shutdown of Shenzhen’s Yantian Port ended a month ago, but now there’s a massive backlog of goods awaiting export. Photo: Martin Chan
China shipping backlog leaves factory owners with nowhere to put goods, and prices are rising

  • A month after Shenzhen’s Yantian Port shut down for three weeks, a massive backlog of appliances, commodities and toys sit in storage, waiting to be exported
  • Manufacturers are looking to ship from other Chinese ports, while consumers may inevitably face higher prices in the end

Ji Siqi
Updated: 4:31am, 20 Jul, 2021

