China economy
Economy /  Global Economy

China sees Pittsburgh as role model for industrial transformation, eyeing hi-tech shift from rust-belt roots

  • Through decades of revitalisation efforts, the US city of Pittsburgh reversed its fortunes and became a destination for advanced manufacturing
  • But for Jilin and other Chinese provinces to become hi-tech hubs, some experts say US technology will be indispensable

Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Jul, 2021

