China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘prepared to pay economic price’ of trade dispute with Beijing

  • Australia’s ties with China have frayed since 2018, and worsened when it led calls for an independent probe into the origins of coronavirus in Wuhan
  • Beijing has responded with a volley of punitive trade actions that have hit commodities from coal to barley, lobsters and wine

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:35pm, 23 Jul, 2021

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
