The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could raise political risks and increase social pressures globally, according to a new report. Photo: Getty Images
Delta variant raises global exposure to ‘political risk’ and economic slowdown, report finds
- While whole world is being affected by a sharp increase in social pressures, Coface assessment particularly flags impact of unemployment in Europe and United States
- Deteriorating living standards and purchasing power amid coronavirus, as well as a rise in inequalities, are cited as reasons behind worsening global social risk index
Topic | China economy
