China suspended imports of canola seeds from Richardson International and Viterra in March 2019, while also making shipments from other Canadian firms subject to enhanced inspections, due to the detection of pests. Photo: AP
Canada escalates WTO case against China’s blocks on its canola seed exports
- China suspended imports from Richardson International and Viterra in March 2019, while making shipments from other firms subject to enhanced inspections
- China remains Canada’s largest canola seed export market with 2.6 million tonnes in 2020, just ahead of the European Union and Japan
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
China suspended imports of canola seeds from Richardson International and Viterra in March 2019, while also making shipments from other Canadian firms subject to enhanced inspections, due to the detection of pests. Photo: AP