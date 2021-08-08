China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Aviation
Economy /  Global Economy

Airbus’ edge over Boeing in China under threat as Comac’s new C919 jet readies for take off

  • Both Airbus and Boeing assemble jets in China, largely political moves to help them capture a share of the huge domestic market
  • But with China’s C919 passenger jet set for certification later this year, they will have to get used to sharing the narrow-body plane market

Topic |   Aviation
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China’s home-grown C919 passenger jet after landing at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE