Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP
Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP
Economy /  Global Economy

China Evergrande’s fate shows ‘too big to fail’ may no longer apply as debt crackdown gathers steam

  • Evergrande is perhaps the most prominent in a growing list of high-profile Chinese companies at risk from extravagant borrowing in recent years
  • Analysts say the developer’s financial and political troubles could signal ‘more tolerance for defaults’ as Beijing pushes ahead with deleveraging

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP
Hui Ka Yan, billionaire chairman of China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE