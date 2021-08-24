Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker by sales volume, said last week it would cut September production by 40 per cent from its previous plan due to the chip crunch, though it retained production and sales targets for its financial year. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Asia’s economic recovery losing momentum as Delta variant knocks wind out growth
- The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant and low vaccination rates have caught much of Asia off guard
- While year-on-year corporate and economic indicators continue to show strong recovery, quarter-on-quarter indicators reveal flagging momentum
Topic | China economy
Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker by sales volume, said last week it would cut September production by 40 per cent from its previous plan due to the chip crunch, though it retained production and sales targets for its financial year. Photo: AP