China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua) China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua)
China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua)
Economy /  Global Economy

Shipping, supply chain crunch could drag into 2022 as world economy awaits Delta variant shock

  • China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade
  • Freight rates are being pushed to record highs, prompting some exporters to raise prices or simply cancel shipments altogether

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:00pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua) China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua)
China’s determination to stamp out the coronavirus has meant even a small number of cases can cause major disruptions to trade. Photo: Xinhua)
READ FULL ARTICLE