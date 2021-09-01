The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters
The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

Australia’s education industry facing US$15 billion loss as frustrated, worried students ponder futures

  • Australia’s international education sector was worth around A$40 billion (US$29 billion) in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic
  • But students, the majority who come from China, are considering their options as Australia’s borders remained closed

Topic |   Australian Economy
Mia CastagnoneSu-Lin Tan
Mia Castagnone  and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters
The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE