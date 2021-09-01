The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s education industry facing US$15 billion loss as frustrated, worried students ponder futures
- Australia’s international education sector was worth around A$40 billion (US$29 billion) in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic
- But students, the majority who come from China, are considering their options as Australia’s borders remained closed
Topic | Australian Economy
The international student sector is Australia’s biggest service export, with Chinese students making up a third. Photo: Reuters