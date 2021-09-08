Guinea is one of the world’s biggest bauxite producers, but a military takeover in the West African country has raised the risk of interruptions to global supply. Photo: EPA-EFE
China may turn to Australia for bauxite after Guinea coup stokes fears of global supply disruptions, say analysts
- The military takeover in the West African country could interrupt international supply of bauxite, a key ingredient in aluminium production
- China imported more than 47 per cent of its bauxite from Guinea last year, but disruptions may force it to seek alternative sources in Australia
