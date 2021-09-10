Australian rock lobster exports have been targeted by Beijing in a trade dispute with Canberra. Photo: AFP Australian rock lobster exports have been targeted by Beijing in a trade dispute with Canberra. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: damage from trade bans limited as Australian exporters ‘successfully pivot’ to new markets

  • China’s targeted bans on Australian goods have had an insignificant impact on most Australian exporters, the Australia-China Relations Institute says
  • The institute says in a new report its findings undermine claims that Australian businesses with close trade ties to China are naive or irresponsible

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 10 Sep, 2021

