China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua
China’s bid to join Pacific Rim trade pact heaps pressure on US to step up regional economic strategy
- China has cited its commitment to regional integration as being behind its application to join the 11-member trade deal
- Analysts say the move gives Beijing some geopolitical leverage and highlights ‘America’s lack of a trade strategy’ in the Asia-Pacific
Topic | China trade
China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua