China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua
China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s bid to join Pacific Rim trade pact heaps pressure on US to step up regional economic strategy

  • China has cited its commitment to regional integration as being behind its application to join the 11-member trade deal
  • Analysts say the move gives Beijing some geopolitical leverage and highlights ‘America’s lack of a trade strategy’ in the Asia-Pacific

Topic |   China trade
Su-Lin TanOrange Wang
Su-Lin Tan and Orange Wang

Updated: 5:47am, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua
China announced on Thursday that it has formally applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned four years ago by the US. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE