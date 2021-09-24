Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019 and current US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the list ‘is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security’. Photo: Bloomberg Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019 and current US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the list ‘is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security’. Photo: Bloomberg
US will take further action against Huawei if necessary, commerce chief Raimondo says

  • Washington says Huawei is a national security threat on a variety of grounds and aggressively lobbied other countries not to use Huawei equipment
  • Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019

Reuters
Updated: 9:59am, 24 Sep, 2021

Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019 and current US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the list ‘is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security’. Photo: Bloomberg
