Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019 and current US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the list ‘is a really powerful tool in our toolbox, and we will use it to the fullest extent possible to protect American national security’. Photo: Bloomberg
US will take further action against Huawei if necessary, commerce chief Raimondo says
- Washington says Huawei is a national security threat on a variety of grounds and aggressively lobbied other countries not to use Huawei equipment
- Former president Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the US Entity List in May 2019
Topic | US-China relations
