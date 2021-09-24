China is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of wheat, but is still short of the quality and quantity it needs. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: wheat purchases increase ahead of ‘bumper harvest’ despite trade stand-off
- China has emerged as a leading buyer of Australia’s upcoming wheat crop, taking close to two million tonnes out of the five million or so that farmers have sold
- China has imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian wine and barley and slashed purchases of Australian coal and beef during the long-running dispute
Topic | China-Australia relations
China is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of wheat, but is still short of the quality and quantity it needs. Photo: Reuters