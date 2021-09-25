A military coup in Guinea, a major bauxite producer, stoked fears about supply chain disruptions for the mineral earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE A military coup in Guinea, a major bauxite producer, stoked fears about supply chain disruptions for the mineral earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s energy curbs blunt demand for bauxite after Guinea coup stokes supply fears

  • The military takeover on September 5 has so far caused no major disruptions to the global supply of bauxite, according to Clarksons Research
  • China’s efforts to rein in power consumption have dampened demand for the mineral, a key ingredient in the energy-intensive production of aluminium

Updated: 4:56am, 25 Sep, 2021

