A military coup in Guinea, a major bauxite producer, stoked fears about supply chain disruptions for the mineral earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s energy curbs blunt demand for bauxite after Guinea coup stokes supply fears
- The military takeover on September 5 has so far caused no major disruptions to the global supply of bauxite, according to Clarksons Research
- China’s efforts to rein in power consumption have dampened demand for the mineral, a key ingredient in the energy-intensive production of aluminium
Topic | Commodities
