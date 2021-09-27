Zhao Leji, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, has announced a new anti-corruption drive to ‘prevent systemic financial risk’. Photo: Xinhua Zhao Leji, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, has announced a new anti-corruption drive to ‘prevent systemic financial risk’. Photo: Xinhua
China steps up anti-corruption drive as Evergrande crisis puts spotlight on financial risk

  • The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will carry out ‘deep-level’ anti-corruption investigations to ‘prevent systemic financial risk’
  • Twenty-five organisations will be put under the microscope, including the nation’s top financial regulators and asset management firms

Topic |   Dealing with debt
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Sep, 2021

