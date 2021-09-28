US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) has reportedly declined to take calls from International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva (right). Photo: AFP US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) has reportedly declined to take calls from International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva (right). Photo: AFP
US Treasury’s Yellen declines to take IMF chief’s calls over alleged manipulation of China’s business-climate rating

  • Since the scandal broke earlier this month, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has called Janet Yellen but failed to get through
  • A report commissioned by the World Bank alleged that Georgieva pressured bank staff while working there to boost China’s business-climate rating

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:04pm, 28 Sep, 2021

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) has reportedly declined to take calls from International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva (right). Photo: AFP US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) has reportedly declined to take calls from International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva (right). Photo: AFP
