The ‘golden week’ holiday is traditionally one of China’s busiest times for travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
The ‘golden week’ holiday is traditionally one of China’s busiest times for travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s coronavirus curbs and consumer fears mean ‘golden week’ travel unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels this year

  • The seven-day ‘golden week’ holiday is traditionally one of its busiest times for travel and is closely watched as a barometer of consumer demand
  • Chinese travel booking site LY.com says it is only expecting some 650 million trips, about 80 per cent of the number made for the same period in 2019

Topic |   China travel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:30pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ‘golden week’ holiday is traditionally one of China’s busiest times for travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
The ‘golden week’ holiday is traditionally one of China’s busiest times for travel. Photo: EPA-EFE

China’s “golden week” holiday this year is unlikely to see

domestic travel
rebound to pre-Covid levels, industry estimates show, hurt by uncertainty over pandemic curbs and consumer fears about the health of the economy.

The seven-day holiday from October 1 to mark the founding of modern China is traditionally one of its busiest times for travel and is closely watched as a barometer of consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chinese travel booking site LY.com said it is expecting some 650 million trips, about 80 per cent of the number made for the same period in 2019 and the lowest level since 2017. That is only a tad higher than the 637 million trips made last year when the holiday was eight days long.

“The impact of Covid-19 is big and is long,” said Zhang Qidi, visiting researcher at the Centre of International Finance Studies at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“Citizens are heavily indebted because of their home and car loans and that has resulted in a decline in disposable income.”

Universal Studios in Beijing packed with tourists as theme park starts trial​​ run

03:04

Universal Studios in Beijing packed with tourists as theme park starts trial​​ run

Universal Studios in Beijing packed with tourists as theme park starts trial​​ run

While China’s economy has rebounded from last year’s coronavirus-led slump, momentum in that recovery has slowed over the past few months – in part due to Covid-19 curbs imposed in several provinces and more recently due to power shortages.

For those who are travelling,

cheaper shorter trips are in vogue.

Online searches for “niche travel destination” have surged in the run-up to the holiday, according to Chinese lifestyle site Little Red Book, and domestic online travel company Trip.com Group said last week that more than half of the tourists using its platform were preferring to take shorter distance trips.

“Going to fifth-tier cities is the new choice for the long holiday,” Trip.com said in a report, referring to some of the country’s least-developed and rural areas.

China’s commerce ministry said this month it would strengthen efforts to boost consumer spending. At least 20 local governments have handed out coupons that can used at shopping malls, convenience stores and restaurants to encourage spending from late September’s Mid-Autumn Festival through to golden week, state media has said.

Read more

China’s Covid-hit tourism market saved from Mid-Autumn Festival doldrums by short trips and local travel

Local travel saves China’s Covid-hit tourism market from Mid-Autumn doldrums

Read more

How has China’s travel industry been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, and when will tourism recover?

How has Covid-19 hurt China’s travel sector, and when will it recover?

Read more

China’s Covid-hit travel market shows signs of recovery as Mid-Autumn Festival bookings surge

Chinese travellers are going on holiday again, but not too far from home

Read more

China power crisis: thermal coal inventory nears record low as country suffers worst outages in a decade

Thermal coal supply nears record low as China sees worst blackouts in a decade

Read more

China’s US trade-deal purchases remain more than 30 per cent short of target, PIIE report says

China remains more than 30 per cent short of US trade-deal target

Read more
China’s Covid-hit tourism market saved from Mid-Autumn Festival doldrums by short trips and local travel
Local travel saves China’s Covid-hit tourism market from Mid-Autumn doldrums
Read more
How has China’s travel industry been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, and when will tourism recover?
How has Covid-19 hurt China’s travel sector, and when will it recover?
Read more
China’s Covid-hit travel market shows signs of recovery as Mid-Autumn Festival bookings surge
Chinese travellers are going on holiday again, but not too far from home
Read more
China power crisis: thermal coal inventory nears record low as country suffers worst outages in a decade
Thermal coal supply nears record low as China sees worst blackouts in a decade
Read more
China’s US trade-deal purchases remain more than 30 per cent short of target, PIIE report says
China remains more than 30 per cent short of US trade-deal target