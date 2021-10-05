International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva has denied all wrongdoing. Photo: EPA-EFE
IMF briefed on probe into China’s ‘Doing Business’ report rankings at World Bank
- The World Bank cancelled the ‘Doing Business’ report partly due to an investigation by law firm WilmerHale
- It found that Kristalina Georgieva, then the chief executive of the World Bank, and other senior staff had pressured economists to improve China’s 2018 ranking
