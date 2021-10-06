French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. AFP
Global tax rules ‘within reach’ but ‘it’s now or never’ ahead of key OECD meeting, French finance minister says
- Members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will meet on Friday to discuss new global rules to share tax revenues
- The talks aim to close differences ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers next week and heads of state in Rome at the end of October
Topic | Global minimum tax
