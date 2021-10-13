International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath said that despite a strong return in demand, ‘the supply side has not been able to come back as quickly,’ hampered in part by the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has made workers reluctant to return to their jobs. Photo: AFP
Global economic recovery ‘really quite unique’, IMF says, amid supply chain disruptions and price increases
- Global economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent this year before slowing to 4.9 per cent in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
- But the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan
