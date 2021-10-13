Trade and investment ministers in the Group of 20 (G20) major economies met on Tuesday in Sorrento, Italy. Photo: Xinhua Trade and investment ministers in the Group of 20 (G20) major economies met on Tuesday in Sorrento, Italy. Photo: Xinhua
Trade and investment ministers in the Group of 20 (G20) major economies met on Tuesday in Sorrento, Italy. Photo: Xinhua
G20 to reinforce rules on subsidies in move seen to be aimed at China, backs WTO reforms

  • Group of 20 (G20) trade and investment ministers met on Tuesday in Sorrento, Italy, and called for reinforced rules on industrial subsidies to ensure fair competition
  • They also said they remained committed to actively work with all World Trade Organization (WTO) members to undertake necessary reforms

Updated: 3:05pm, 13 Oct, 2021

