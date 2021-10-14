China – which is not part of the G7 – has accelerated its push for the digital yuan this year, rolling out more trials in cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Photo: Reuters
G7 finance officials say CBDCs should support, ‘do no harm’ to monetary and financial stability
- G7 officials said central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would complement cash and could act as a liquid, safe settlement asset and an anchor for the payments system
- They also stressed the importance of privacy standards, cybersecurity, the need to protect users’ data and transparency on how information will be secured and used
China – which is not part of the G7 – has accelerated its push for the digital yuan this year, rolling out more trials in cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Photo: Reuters