China-Australia relations: Canberra open to Chinese investors but security issues key, investment chief says
- Foreign Investment and Review Board (FIRB) chair David Irvine said that 20 per cent of approved transactions in the past year had some form of Chinese participation
- China is Australia’s largest trading partner, but relations have soured in recent years and Beijing has limited imports of coal, wine and barley amid the dispute
Topic | China-Australia relations
Better known for its wheat and barley, Australia is forecast to harvest a record canola crop of more than 5 million tonnes this season, according to government data. Photo: Bloomberg