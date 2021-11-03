Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.4 in October. Photo: Xinhua
China’s services sector activity expands at faster pace due to rising demand, but inflation pressures loom
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.4 in October
- On Sunday, China’s official non-manufacturing PMI fell to 52.4 in October from 53.2 in September
Topic | China's economic recovery
Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.4 in October. Photo: Xinhua