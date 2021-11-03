The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Global Economy

RCEP trade deal reaches ‘milestone’ after ratification by Australia and New Zealand, will take effect in January

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement will take effect at the start of January
  • RCEP groups the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) plus Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Topic |   Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement was signed in November last year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE