China’s common prosperity push may force Japanese businesses to ‘reconsider investment strategy’

  • Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country
  • But Japanese businesspeople working in China say they have been disappointed with Beijing’s current policy direction, which might stifle spending and investment

Kyodo
Updated: 1:30pm, 3 Nov, 2021

