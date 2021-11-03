President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric on common prosperity, which calls for the people to share in the opportunity to be wealthy, has surged this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s common prosperity push may force Japanese businesses to ‘reconsider investment strategy’
- Common prosperity is central to promoting well-being as China strives to achieve its second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country
- But Japanese businesspeople working in China say they have been disappointed with Beijing’s current policy direction, which might stifle spending and investment
Topic | China-Japan relations
