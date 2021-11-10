Among the various transportation methods, maritime transport, or shipping, is the most important for China. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
China shipping: from its monopoly on containers, to its critical role in the global supply chain
- Behind China’s economic might is the world’s biggest shipping industry, and 2021 has seen it tested like never before
- China has seven of the world’s top 10 container ports, plus about 400 smaller ones
Topic | China trade
Among the various transportation methods, maritime transport, or shipping, is the most important for China. Photo: Bloomberg