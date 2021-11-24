Jerome Powell has been nominated for a second term as chair of the US Federal Reserve by President Joe Biden, with Lael Brainard nominated as vice chair. Photo: Bloomberg
China warned to brace for US stimulus tapering, rate increases with Jerome Powell to remain as Fed chair

  • Jerome Powell was nominated by US President Joe Biden on Monday in Washington to serve for a further four years as chair of the US Federal Reserve
  • Further policy divergence between the world’s two largest economies is seen as being of particular concern as Beijing is moving towards loosening its support

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 2:29am, 24 Nov, 2021

