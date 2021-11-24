Jerome Powell has been nominated for a second term as chair of the US Federal Reserve by President Joe Biden, with Lael Brainard nominated as vice chair. Photo: Bloomberg
China warned to brace for US stimulus tapering, rate increases with Jerome Powell to remain as Fed chair
- Jerome Powell was nominated by US President Joe Biden on Monday in Washington to serve for a further four years as chair of the US Federal Reserve
- Further policy divergence between the world’s two largest economies is seen as being of particular concern as Beijing is moving towards loosening its support
