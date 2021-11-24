US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the coming months. Photo: AFP
China to join oil reserve release ‘based on its own needs’ after US, UK, Japan, South Korea and India commit
- China’s second release from its state oil reserves in two months could amount to 7.38 million barrels following a 50 million barrel commitment from US President Joe Biden
- Britain, Japan, South Korea and India have also already committed to releasing state reserves in an attempt to cool high energy prices
Topic | Energy diplomacy
