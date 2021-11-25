The world’s biggest exporter, China is a key hub for the shipping industry. Photo: AP
China’s zero-Covid policies causing ‘major’ knock-on effects for snarled global supply chains
- China has continued to prohibit crew changes for foreign crew and recently imposed as much as a seven-week mandatory quarantine for returning Chinese seafarers
- Shipowners and managers have to divert ships, delaying shipments and crew changes, adding to the global supply chain crisis
Topic | China trade
