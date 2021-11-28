China Belt and Road Initiative involves connecting more than 70 countries on the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa via a series of rail, road and sea infrastructure projects. Photo: AP
China needs risk assessment, anti-corruption measures to address ‘challenging’ belt and road environments
- President Xi Jinping last week called for businesses to assess overseas risk regularly, while also establishing a risk monitoring system and anti-corruption legal framework
- The US and its allies have criticised China for using its Belt and Road Initiative as a geopolitical weapon that creates debt problems for member countries
