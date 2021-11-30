China’s long quarantine times for sea crew have caused growing discontent among shipping firms. Photo: Martin Chan
China’s Covid-19 port quarantine for shipping crew stokes delays ahead of Lunar New Year

  • Global shipping giants have told customers they are temporarily halting some bookings due to a suspension of service by feeder operators in southern China
  • Analysts say weeks-long suspension of services is likely to have ‘ripple effects’ on road congestion and flow of goods during the Lunar New Year period

Ji Siqi
Updated: 10:30pm, 30 Nov, 2021

