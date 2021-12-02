China has already gained an advanced position in many strategic and new technology sectors, such as fifth-generation mobile technology and artificial intelligence. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s ‘state-centric approach’ to technical standards-setting worries EU firms

  • The West has long had a lead when it comes to global technical standards, setting the specifications that shape most of the products consumers use
  • European Union Chamber of Commerce in China report says China’s ‘state-centric approach’ to standards will add to risks due to increased politicisation and potential decoupling

Topic |   China-EU relations
Orange Wang
Updated: 9:34am, 2 Dec, 2021

