Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua
Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua
G7
Economy /  Global Economy

Explainer |
Will China and its E7 emerging economies render the G7 a redundant clique?

  • The Emerging 7 (E7) consists of the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China plus Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.
  • It is not an actual forum or alliance like the Group of 7 (G7), but a concept created by two economists in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries

Topic |   G7
Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua
Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE