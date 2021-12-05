Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Will China and its E7 emerging economies render the G7 a redundant clique?
- The Emerging 7 (E7) consists of the BRIC countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China plus Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.
- It is not an actual forum or alliance like the Group of 7 (G7), but a concept created by two economists in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries
Topic | G7
Unlike the Group of 7 (G7), the E7 is not an actual forum or alliance, but merely a concept created by economists John Hawksworth and Gordon Cookson in 2006 to highlight the economic potential of emerging countries versus advanced economies. Photo: Xinhua